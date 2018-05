A Cambodian migrant worker gave birth in front of a rescue foundation’s station in Pattaya early Thursday morning.

With an ambulance on the way, passers-by and workers of the Sawang Boribun Thamma Sathan Foundation assisted the woman, identified only as Nari, as she gave birth to a boy at the station on Jomthien 2 Road in Bang Lamung district at 3.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation