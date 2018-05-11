Police report 30 percent drop in lane violations 2 days after installing cameras

BANGKOK, 11th May 2018 (NNT) – Police report that after just two days of using lane-change cameras in 15 areas of Bangkok, they have seen a targeted 30 percent drop in traffic violations and an improvement in traffic flow.

Deputy Commander of the Traffic Police, Pol Col Kitti Ariyanon reported today that a total 27,514 violations were captured by the 15 lane change cameras installed by police, over the first 24 hours they were operating. The most common offenders were motorcycle riders with most violations taking place in the early morning and evening. The area around Siriraj Bridge saw the most illegal lane changes with 3,568 cars leaving lined lanes. The second worst area for multiple offenses was Din Daeng Triangle, where 3,524 violations were recorded while Huay Kwang intersection was the third worst with 3,139 violations.

