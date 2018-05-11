Brit tourist in Phuket taxi accident rescued from B1.5mn medical bills

PHUKET: A campaign to raise funds for a British woman who suffered a broken back and multiple other serious internal injuries when a truck slammed into head-on into the Phuket taxi she and her partner were travelling in has rallied to provide the funds needed to pay her medical bills in just one day.

Abigail Sontag, a travel agent in from Essex, England, and her partner Pete Brudenell had been on holiday in Phuket only a couple of days before they were involved in a serious road accident.

The Phuket News