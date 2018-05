A couple were arrested after failing in an attempt to purchase a smartphone using a Japanese tourist’s credit card they had found at an ATM machine in Bangkok.

Pimolphan Saengprathoom, 44, and Wuthanusorn Supharp, 33, were arrested at a shopping mall on Rama 4 road in Bangkok’s Khlong Toey district at 10pm on Thursday by a patrol policeman from the Thong Lor station.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation