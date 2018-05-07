Huge cosmetics market loaded with ‘substandard’ products

AUTHORITIES have found more than 300,000 items of substandard products in the Bangkok-based Don Muang Modern Market. Widely known as a big cosmetics marketplace, the market spans over 18 rai (2.9 hectares) of land in the capital’s Don Muang district.

“After searching 259 shops at this market, we have found that 186 of them sold suspicious products,” Deputy National Police Commissioner Pol General Wirachai Songmetta said yesterday. He was speaking at the end of a search lasting several days.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation