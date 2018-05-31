Engineers want to ban foreigners

The Council of Engineers is urging the Labour Ministry to keep civil engineering as one of the occupations reserved for Thai nationals, saying foreigners should only be granted permission to work when absolutely necessary.

Amorn Pimanmas, the council’s secretary-general, said the body disagrees with the proposed delisting of civil engineering from the reserved professions based on public safety and concerns over professional standards.

PENCHAN CHAROENSUTHIPAN

BANGKOK POST