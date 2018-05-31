Hungary consider legislation to jail NGOs for trafficking migrants

Viktor Orban, the newly reelected President of Hungary, ran on a platform of curtailing the migrant influx into Hungary and opposing the EU’s plan to relocate migrants all over the bloc, including Hungary.

So he proposed legislation, which was later passed into law, that considered levying a 25% tax on foreign contributions to NGOs, although that aspect of the bill was later scrapped.

The newest addition to the ‘Stop Soros’ package is offering to jail NGOs which help position migrants inside Hungary.

Full story: theduran.com

By Frank Sellers

The Duran