Thursday, May 31, 2018
Home > News > Hungary consider legislation to jail NGOs for trafficking migrants

Hungary consider legislation to jail NGOs for trafficking migrants

George Soros, a Hungarian billonaire responsible for the mass Muslim immigration in Europe
TN News 0

Viktor Orban, the newly reelected President of Hungary, ran on a platform of curtailing the migrant influx into Hungary and opposing the EU’s plan to relocate migrants all over the bloc, including Hungary.

So he proposed legislation, which was later passed into law, that considered levying a 25% tax on foreign contributions to NGOs, although that aspect of the bill was later scrapped.

The newest addition to the ‘Stop Soros’ package is offering to jail NGOs which help position migrants inside Hungary.

Full story: theduran.com

By Frank Sellers
The Duran

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Military will not step in to control anti-government protesters: Sukampol

Breaking News

Thai Democrat website hacked

Breaking News

Thai provincial court grants bail to 22 imprisoned Red Shirts

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close