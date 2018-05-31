Thursday, May 31, 2018
Six Arrested for Sharing Prayuth ‘Fake News’

Thai police and soldiers inspecting an area in Bangkok
BANGKOK — Six people were charged with cybercrimes for disseminating spoof news about junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha, police said Thursday.

The suspects confessed to sharing a piece – in which Prayuth was quoted as telling people to fill up their cars with water instead of expensive gasoline – though they maintained being unaware the news was not real, an officer in charge of the investigation said. Police are also seeking a Cambodian man accused of running the hoax news site.

