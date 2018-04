A defence volunteer was seriously injured when a bomb hidden under his car parked in the garage of his house Pattani’s Yaring district exploded as he switched on the car’s engine Monday afternoon.

The victim, 36-year old Ismail Jehtae, sustained serious injuries from the bomb blast and he was quickly rushed to the district hospital by his family members. After being given initial treatment, he was sent to Pattani provincial hospital for further treatment.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS