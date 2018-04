SAMUT PRAKAN: A mobile phone being recharged inside a van burst into flames which rapidly spread and gutted the vehicle in Phra Pradaeng district early on Monday morning.

The fire occurred at a car care centre in the parking lot of Pacific Condominium on Rang Rod Fai Sai Pak Nam Road in tambon Samrong Tai about 12.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST