BANGKOK, 1st April 2018 (NNT) – The debate on electronic cigarettes continues in Thailand, amid a legal ban on their import and possession.

Academics and users of electronic cigarettes and baraku along with related parties have recently attended a seminar to discuss what they believe to be public confusion over these devices.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand