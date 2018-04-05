Muslim Talk Show Host Apologizes for Offending Buddhists

BANGKOK — A Muslim talk show host apologized for offending Buddhists by mocking prostration to religious idols, after the nation’s top Islamic cleric blasted him on social media.

Natapol Puthpawana, or “Toh Silly Fools,” host of online talk show “Toh-Tal” apologized Wednesday for saying he would not prostrate before things he considered to be beneath him. The apology came a day after Aziz Pitakkumpol, the nation’s highest Islamic spiritual leader, called him out for going against the Quran and acting as a religious expert.

