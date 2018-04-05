Thursday, April 5, 2018
Home > News > Muslim Talk Show Host Apologizes for Offending Buddhists

Muslim Talk Show Host Apologizes for Offending Buddhists

A power transformer in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK — A Muslim talk show host apologized for offending Buddhists by mocking prostration to religious idols, after the nation’s top Islamic cleric blasted him on social media.

Natapol Puthpawana, or “Toh Silly Fools,” host of online talk show “Toh-Tal” apologized Wednesday for saying he would not prostrate before things he considered to be beneath him. The apology came a day after Aziz Pitakkumpol, the nation’s highest Islamic spiritual leader, called him out for going against the Quran and acting as a religious expert.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai Government urged to focus on unwanted teen pregnancy problems

Floods in Southern Thailand

Thailand’s North-Northeast remain inundated

ANA aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

All airports to get improvements to meet world’s standards in 2017

Leave a Reply