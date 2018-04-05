Thursday, April 5, 2018
PM arrives in Cambodia to attend 3rd Greater Mekon Leaders Summit

Buddhist monks in front of Angkor Wat temple
TN News 0

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, 5th April 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and accompanying personnel have arrived in Cambodia to attend the 3rd Greater Mekon Leaders Summit in Siem Reap Province.

Before the meeting Gen Prayut met with the Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen Sokha, at Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center. The two officials confirmed their commitment towards strengthening bilateral relations through trade, investment, and the opening of new border checkpoints and railway tracks.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
