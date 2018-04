A senior police sergeant major was killed early Monday when his motorcycle ran into a bridge railing in Nakhon Ratchasima. He was not wearing a helmet.

Arvuth Chuenmaroeng, 51, of Lam Thamoenchai police station died at Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital after his chopped Kawasaki bike struck the guardrail in front of the National Museum Phimai, just 500 metres from his home.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation