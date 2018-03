Police have arrested a long-haired man suspected of allegedly setting seven cars on fire in Pan Thong district of Chon Buri on Sunday.

The arrest of the suspect, 29-year old Mr Vasit Nanthiwatvicha, followed a manhunt involving several policemen after careful examination of footages from CCTV system at and around areas where the seven cars were set on fire.

By Thai PBS