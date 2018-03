Two Russians, who were caught on video having sex on a beach in South Pattaya two weeks ago, have left the Kingdom and will be blacklisted, the Pattaya police chief said.

But police also will summon the person who shot the video and posted it on Facebook for violating the Computer Crime Act, Pol Colonel Apichai Krobphet, commander of Pattaya Police Station, said on Tuesday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation