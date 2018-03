CHIANG MAI, 26 March 2018 (NNT) – Local residents in Chiang Mai Province have taken part in the government’s Sustainable Thai Idealism project to develop local farming in Mae Chaem District.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Wiwat Salyakamthorn and residents of Mae Chaem took part in the reforestation of encroached forestland and preparations for rice farming.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau