Two Myanmar men were arrested on Monday evening for causing a forest fire that damaged some 20 rai of forest in the Khun Yuam district of Mae Hong Son province.

Firefighters, district officials and rangers of the Ranger Company 3605 rushed to the forest in Moo 1 village in Tambon Khun Yuam, Khun Yuam district at 4.30pm after they saw smoke billowing over the forest.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation