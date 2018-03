A father of a 10-year-old boy drowned after he saved his son from drowning and tried to rescue another boy at Sanam Chai beach in Songkhla’s Sathing Phra district on Monday (March 26)

According to witnesses, the two boys, Phoom Chantarak and Rattanaphol Wunklinhom, both 10-year-old, and three friends went swimming in the sea amid strong wind and waves.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS