PHUKET: A 19-year-old Chinese tourist suffered minor injuries after the tour boat she was in overturned by large waves during a tour near James Bond Island yesterday (Nov 5).

Ao Phang Nga Marine National Park Chief Sarayuth Tansathien told The Phuket News this morning that the injured tourist, Chang Cian, 19, was taken to Phang Nga Hospital for treatment.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News