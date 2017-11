Pattaya police yesterday (Nov 5) charged the operator of “sea walk” service for causing a person’s death through reckless behavior after a 52-year-old female Chinese tourist went for the walk and died.

Passakorn Vajiranuntakul, 44, reported to Pattaya police for acknowledgement of the charge after the tourist went unconsciously after she went for the sea walk in the 4-metre deep sea off Pattaya coast.

By Thai PBS