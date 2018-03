TRAT: The body of a French national who disappeared in Koh Kut waters last week was discovered offshore Sunday. He was identified as A. D. P. G., 51.

The body was found Sunday morning by the crew of a local fishing boat, about 7.5 nautical miles off the island. Marine police and rescue workers took about an hour to reach the body and two more hours to bring it to shore.

CHAKKRIT WAEWKLAIHONG

BANGKOK POST