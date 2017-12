KHON KAEN: Police have arrested a coffee shop owner who allegedly used the business to front a gold auction scam on Facebook that took in more than 100 million baht.

Pachayapa Kongsai, 29, was detained on an arrest warrant dated Dec 8 for using a computer to post false information and/or creating false information. There is also another warrant for Ms Pachayapa issued on Dec 13 for alleged fraud.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JAKKRAPAN NATHANRI

BANGKOK POST