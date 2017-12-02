Saturday, December 2, 2017
Home > North > Skywalk to be built on top of Khao Phraya Doen Thong

Skywalk to be built on top of Khao Phraya Doen Thong

Monkey Hanging Out in Lopburi.
TN North 0

LOPBURI, 2nd December 2017 (NNT) – Lopburi province is getting ready for the construction of a new landmark, a view point skywalk on top of Khao Phraya Doen Thong.

Mr. Supakit Phothiprapapan, Governor of Lopburi, and his team did a survey of the tourism routes and places to be considered for the construction of the skywalk, which is one of the projects nominated in the tourism location development of Phatthana Nikhom District in accordance with the One Tambon One Tourism Location Project.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Defiant farmers rally in Ayutthaya

Night Market in Ubon Ratchathani

Tak unveils new weekend night market

Lampang Airport

Police officer honoured for saving boy from imminent danger from motorcycle crash

Leave a Reply