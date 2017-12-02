Skywalk to be built on top of Khao Phraya Doen Thong

LOPBURI, 2nd December 2017 (NNT) – Lopburi province is getting ready for the construction of a new landmark, a view point skywalk on top of Khao Phraya Doen Thong.

Mr. Supakit Phothiprapapan, Governor of Lopburi, and his team did a survey of the tourism routes and places to be considered for the construction of the skywalk, which is one of the projects nominated in the tourism location development of Phatthana Nikhom District in accordance with the One Tambon One Tourism Location Project.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand