Saturday, December 2, 2017
B20m counterfeit goods, contraband seized in Nonthaburi warehouse raid

A large quantity of counterfeit goods and contraband worth about 20 million baht were seized in a raid on a warehouse in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district on Friday (Dec 1).

Nathawut Saratan, director of the Customs Department’s investigation and suppression office, said the raid on Bang Bua Thong Factory 1 on Bang Kruay-Sai Noi road was conducted by customs officials with support from Bang Bua Thong police and administrative officials on a tip-off that the warehouse was where fake goods and contraband were kept.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

