Three arrested in Phuket for providing illegal medical services

PHUKET: Officials arrested three Thai women yesterday after they were found illegally conducting annual employee health examinations inside an unlicensed medical centre on Thaweewong Rd in Patong.

Officials from the Department of Health Service Support led by Mr Chatree Pinyai together with officials from the Department of Public Health Phuket Office and Phuket Provincial Police raided the ‘Glam International Medical Center’ on Thaweewong Rd in Patong at an unknown time yesterday (Nov 30).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News