Saturday, December 2, 2017
Home > Phuket > Three arrested in Phuket for providing illegal medical services

Three arrested in Phuket for providing illegal medical services

Phuket town street
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: Officials arrested three Thai women yesterday after they were found illegally conducting annual employee health examinations inside an unlicensed medical centre on Thaweewong Rd in Patong.

Officials from the Department of Health Service Support led by Mr Chatree Pinyai together with officials from the Department of Public Health Phuket Office and Phuket Provincial Police raided the ‘Glam International Medical Center’ on Thaweewong Rd in Patong at an unknown time yesterday (Nov 30).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Phuket policeman charged with attempted murder still on active duty

Breaking News

Thai man points pistol at Russian visitor in Phuket

Phuket town market

Chinese skimmers arrested in Phuket

Leave a Reply