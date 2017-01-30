Glass skywalk in Nong Khai crowded with people over weekend

NONG KHAI, 30 January 2017 (NNT) – More than 12,000 people a day visited the famous glass skywalk in Nong Khai province over the weekend.

The glass skywalk, which is located at Wat Pha Tak Suea, welcomed large numbers of visitors during the Chinese New Year Festival. The tourist site offers an amazing view of the Mekong River. For safety reasons, only 25 people were allowed on the skywalk. A lot of people were seen waiting to get a glimpse of the river from the mountain top.

