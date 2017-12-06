Wednesday, December 6, 2017
Cyclone Leaves 41 Dead, Thousands Evacuated in Indonesia

Meulaboh in Sumatra, Indonesia after tsunami.
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Landslides and floods triggered by cyclone in Indian Ocean last week have left 41 people dead, 13 wounded, and thousands more displaced in Java island of Indonesia, an official of disaster agency said Tuesday.

That compares with the agency’s previous report on Saturday that 20 people died and five other went missing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cyclone with 65 km per hour in speed, centering at 32 km in south and southeast of East Java province, triggered landslides, floods and whirl winds in 28 districts in the provinces of East Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta and Bali, it said.

The natural disaster has also forced 28,190 people to flee home and take shelters in safer grounds as it has damaged 4,888 houses, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of national disaster management agency.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

