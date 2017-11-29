Indonesia: Death Toll from Cyclone in Java Hits 19

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The death toll from Cyclone Cempaka hitting Indonesia’s Central Java reached 19 on Wednesday, with four dead from floods and another 15 dead after a landslide.

The cyclone, with its heavy rain and strong winds, is hitting several cities across Java hard, according to Indonesian state meteorologists, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rains to Java and nearby islands, strong winds of up to 30 knots per hour, and huge waves of up to six meters high,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the weather agency.

Thousands of homes and farmlands are completely submerged due to overflowing rivers, and authorities estimate damages totaling trillions of rupiah (hundreds of millions of dollars). More than 4,000 residents have been forced to flee as their homes were swept away.

