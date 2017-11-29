Thai Rice Festival 2017 to be held in Bangkok next month

Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Rice field in Thailand
BANGKOK, 29th November 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will cooperate with various agencies to hold the Thai Rice Festival 2017 in front of Bangkok City Hall from December 15th to 20th.

The Director General of the Rice Department, Anan Suwannarat, said the Thai Rice Festival 2017 will support farmers and business operators produce higher quality rice to meet good agricultural practices (GAP) the needs of consumers. The event will also provide knowledge on Thai rice associated with culture and traditions.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Suwit Rattiwan
National News Bureau of Thailand

