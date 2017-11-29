Serious charges await bare-butts Americans

Police on Wednesday prepared serious computer crime and religious insult charges with possible imprisonment for two American men arrested at Don Mueang airport Tuesday night for posting photos of their bare buttocks taken at the Temple of Dawn.

Pol Col Jarupat Thongkomol, chief of the Bangkok Yai police station, said on Wednesday that both confessed to the act and had been fined 5,000 baht Tuesday night for getting naked in public. The fine was the heaviest permissible for the offence.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST