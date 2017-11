BANGKOK — Butts. Everyone’s got one – but that doesn’t mean everyone wants to see them.

Dropping drawers to bare one’s bottom at famous tourist attractions may be a trend online – but Bangkok is having none of it. Two Americans who posed for photos of their bare backsides last week at Wat Arun and posted them online were tracked down and charged with indecency, police said Wednesday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English