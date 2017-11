At least three people were injured after an oil truck exploded in flames at a factory inside Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate in Muang district of Chon Buri province on Tuesday (Nov 28).

The explosion reportedly occurred at about 1.30pm while fuel oil was being unloaded from the oil truck into a tank. The truck was engulfed in flames after the explosion.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS