Wednesday, December 6, 2017
Home > News > One Dead, Two Injured in Corsica Airport Shooting: Sources

One Dead, Two Injured in Corsica Airport Shooting: Sources

Port Calvi in Corsica, France
TN News 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – One man was killed and two people were injured on Tuesday morning in a shooting at an airport on the French island of Corsica, emergency service workers told AFP.

The shooting took place in a car park near the entrance of Bastia airport in the north of the Mediterranean island, leaving one man dead with a gunshot to the head, another with several bullet wounds and a third with minor injuries.

Corsica was once plagued by separatist violence, but the main militant group seeking independence for Corsicans declared a ceasefire in 2014.

About a dozen assassinations of public figures have taken place on the island in the last 20 years, while murders linked to gang violence and drug trafficking have also claimed lives.

The motive for Tuesday’s killings remains unclear and police are hunting for a getaway car used by the shooter.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Freezing temperatures a ‘freak event’

The Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall in Dusit Palace in, Bangkok

General Kampanart named new privy councilor

Royal Thai Police BMW 523i

‘Extortion, theft of millions’ linked to murder of Spaniard

Leave a Reply