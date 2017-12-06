Airports of Thailand to utilize new nuclear and radiation detectors

BANGKOK, 6th December 2017 (NNT) – The Office of Atoms for Peace has collaborated with Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited in enhancing the capability of airports to monitor nuclear and radiation safety.
Secretary-General of the Office of Atoms for Peace, Atchara Wongsaengchan and President of Airports of Thailand Nitinai Sirismatthakarn signed a memorandum of cooperation to utilize personal radiometers and isotope separators in detecting radioactive objects in airports.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand