Wednesday, December 6, 2017
Home > News > Airports of Thailand to utilize new nuclear and radiation detectors

Airports of Thailand to utilize new nuclear and radiation detectors

Airport screening officer
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 6th December 2017 (NNT) – The Office of Atoms for Peace has collaborated with Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited in enhancing the capability of airports to monitor nuclear and radiation safety.

Secretary-General of the Office of Atoms for Peace, Atchara Wongsaengchan and President of Airports of Thailand Nitinai Sirismatthakarn signed a memorandum of cooperation to utilize personal radiometers and isotope separators in detecting radioactive objects in airports.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thailand’s 7-day New Year road toll: 335 deaths and 3,375 injured

SE Asia Worries Thailand’s Unrest Could Spread

Breaking News

Thaksin kicks off election campaign in new phone-in

Leave a Reply