Monday, December 25, 2017
Car Rams Into German SPD Party Headquarters in Berlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A car rammed into the main entrance of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin around midnight local time (23:00 GMT on Sunday), city police have reported.

An initial investigation indicates that a driver rammed his car into the building with the intention of committing suicide, the police added.

“Around midnight, a man drove a car toward the entrance of the SPD party headquarters in the Willy-Brandt-Haus in Kreuzberg. Apart from the driver himself, no one was injured,” the Berlin Police said on Twitter.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

