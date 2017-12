PHRAE: A tanker loaded with 42,000 litres of petrol overturned and burst into flames on a hill road while making a delivery to Laos, killing the driver, on Monday morning.

The accident, on the main road linking Phrae and Nan provinces, was reported to Phai Tone police station in Rong Kwang district around 6am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

TAWEESAK SUKKASEM

BANGKOK POST