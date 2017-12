SONGKHLA: Three suspects were arrested and 520 kilogrammes of marijuana worth about 8 million baht seized in Hat Yai district early on Friday morning.

The trio were identified as Suchart Saengtawan 45, of Phetchabun, and Sathaporn Kingkaew, 24, and Somkid Senphisaeng, 31, both Buri Ram residents.

