A woman was yesterday (Nov 1) arrested by police for using fake 1,000 baht banknotes to shop at a fresh market in Kham Muang district of Kalasin province.

The woman, Mrs Kesinee Nualbutrdee, was taken to Kham Muang police station and charged for using and having counterfeit money in possession.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS