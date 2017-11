PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that the owner of a shooting range in Karon that opened earlier this year has been ordered to close the range immediately by the Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Phuket office.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Nov 2), SAT Director Virat Patee said, “They have been ordered to close down immediately.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Shela Riva

The Phuket News