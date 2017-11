Police are tracking down 142 foreigners said to be paying up to 100 million baht a month in bribes to local police for overstaying their visas in Phuket.

A deputy police commander and a deputy superintendent in Phuket have been transferred to Surat Thani to pave the way for the investigation, Royal Thai Police spokesman Veerachai Songmetta said on Friday.

