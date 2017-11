Pattaya beaches will not be the same until Tuesday, with umbrellas and chairs folded up as part of a cleanup campaign to mark the arrival of international naval fleets.

All sun shades and chairs have been cleared from the sands at the request of city authorities, who asked for “cooperation from beachside operators” during the event that opened on Friday and concludes on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST