Police hunt down a suspect who seriously hurt 19-month-old girl

Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, a deputy police chief, on Saturday (Nov 18) went to Chon Buri Hospital to pay a visit to Thanyarat Otchanthuk, a one year and seven months old girl, who was abducted from a house in Bang Lamung district on Nov 11 and later found to be seriously hurt.

After the visit, Pol Gen Wirachai held a meeting with police investigators to follow up the police hunt for Chana Chalermyart, a new boyfriend of the girl’s mother, who is the suspect in the case.

Full story: a href=”http://englishnews.thaipbs.or.th/police-hunt-suspect-seriously-hurt-19-month-old-girl/”>thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS