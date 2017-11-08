Indian Airliner Staffers Manhandle Aged Passenger

An Indian aviation minister has demanded a detailed report on the incident and has warned of strict action against the airlines to discourage such incidents in the future.

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — A passenger being thrashed and dragged on the runway by ground officials of an Indian airliner has triggered shock and disbelief. The scuffle reportedly took place when an elderly passenger entered into an argument with two ground staffers of IndiGo Airlines.

The irate airline staffers then stopped the passenger, identified as Rajiv Katyal, from boarding the ferry bus and dragged him by his arms and pinned him to the ground before thrashing him. The incident was caught on camera by another airline official trying to intervene.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International