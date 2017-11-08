Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Home > Asia > Indonesian Court Issues Landmark Ruling in Favor of Religious Freedom

Indonesian Court Issues Landmark Ruling in Favor of Religious Freedom

Protests against Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, Christian governor of Jakarta
TN Asia 0

Indonesia on Tuesday amended its rules through a court decision that opens the door for the lawful practice of faiths that had not officially been recognized in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

The ruling by the Constitutional Court allows followers of religions outside the country’s six official ones to list their faiths on their national ID cards.

“This decision will be an important milestone for the elimination of discrimination based on religion and belief,” said Bonar Tigor Naipospos from the human rights group Setara Institute.

A 2013 Indonesian law has long required citizens to declare themselves as Muslim, Catholic, Protestant, Hindu, Buddhist or Confucian in order for them to gain state benefits, including access to education, the justice system and marriage registration.

In its unanimous ruling, the court said that the four-year-old law and a similar 2006 law were not legally binding because they contradicted the Constitution by not accommodating followers of faiths outside the recognized state religions.

“It’s a relief because it has been a long journey. It is not easy to face discrimination,” Dewi Kanti, a follower of Sunda Wiwitan, a religious system practiced by Sundanese in West Java province, told BenarNews.

The next challenge, Kanti said, would be to use this ruling to eliminate regulations deemed unconstitutional because of religious tests.

“There should be no more term ‘recognized’ or ‘unrecognized religions,’” she said.

About 90 percent of Indonesia’s more than 260 million people are identified as Muslim, but the country also has small but influential Christian, Hindu and Buddhist populations.

Full story: BenarNews

Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata
Jakarta

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Royal Air Force MR-2 Nimrod reconnaissance aircraft at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey

Germany Starts Military Pull-Out from Turkey after Diplomatic Spat

European Union Flags

European Parliament Approves Visa-Free Schengen Travel For Georgia

Wild Asian Elephant in Khao Yai

Animals Can’t Escape Cambodia’s Worst Drought in 50 Years, Either

Leave a Reply