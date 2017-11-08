Alleged Islamic State militants storm Kabul TV station

PanARMENIAN.Net – On Tuesday, November 7 morning, three gunmen believed to have affiliation with the Islamic State group, stormed the Shamshad TV station in downtown Kabul, shooting the guard before entering the main building, Al-Masdar News reports.

The IS-inspired fighters began throwing grenades inside the facility and shooting in every direction, according to Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door. Many staff members are still bogged down inside the building, local outlets reported.

Afghan security forces have the TV Station surrounded and are trying to neutralize the attack which caused Shamshad TV, a Pashto language station that broadcasts nationwide, to halt its transmission.

Full story: panarmenian.net

