BANGKOK, 8th November 2017 (NNT)-Nine African citizens were found to have stayed in Thailand illegally after the tourist police launched an operation to arrest foreign criminals in Bangkok.

Acting Deputy Tourist Police Bureau Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan said today that tourist police and immigration officials searched 33 places where they found nine Africans, three of whom have overstayed their visas while the rest had entered Thailand illegally.

Full story: NNT

National News Bureau Of Thailand