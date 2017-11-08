Scottish Parliament Evacuated after 3 Suspicious Packages Sent to Tory Offices

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Tory floor in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh has been evacuated after “suspicious packages” were found, it has been reported. Two fire and rescue appliances, along with several specialist units, have been called to the scene.

A Scottish Parliament spokespersons tweeted: “An incident has occurred and the MSP building at Holyrood has been evacuated. Staff are working to assess the situation.”

According to the Mirror, a suspicious substance was found in a letter sent to an MSP’s office, RT reported.

Edinburgh Police has confirmed it is responding to an ongoing incident. The alarm was raised just after 11.30 local time.

“Police in Edinburgh responded to the Scottish Parliament at around 11.35 am on Tuesday November 7 following the discovery of a suspicious package,” the force said in a statement.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution and inquiries are continuing.”

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency