Train Collides With Bus In Russia, Killing At Least 17

Russian officials say at least 17 people have been killed after a train collided with a bus at a railway crossing east of Moscow.

Regional police said the collision occurred at around 3:30 a.m. local time on October 6 near a train station close to the city of Vladimir.

At least one child was among the dead and at least five injured people were transported to hospital after the accident near the city, which is located some 190 kilometers east of Moscow.

The bus, which Russian news agencies said had license plates from the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, attempted to cross the tracks despite a red light, the regional Interior Ministry branch said.

A spokeswoman for regional investigators said at least 17 people were killed in the accident, which occurred around 100 kilometers east of the Russian capital.

