BANGKOK — So much water is used for sex in Bangkok’s brothels that it is contributing to the gradual sinking of Bangkok, officials have warned.

The capital’s massage parlors – a thin euphemism for commercial sex venues – are illegally pumping so much groundwater for bathing and rinsing they are adding to the subsidence that causes the capital to sink a centimeter annually into the ground, a hydrologist said Wednesday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English